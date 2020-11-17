Going crazy over Jerusalem apartments

The European Union and others in the world are losing their minds over Israel’s approval of housing units in Jerusalem.

Givat Hamatos
The European Union and others in the world who are against Israel’s right to build in parts of Jerusalem are losing their minds over Israel’s approval of 1,257 housing units in the capital’s Givat HaMatos neighborhood.

Despite a pandemic, wars and conflicts raging, and all other issues the all over the world, it is Israel's building of homes, kindergartens, and parks in its capital city which still dominates front-page headlines.

On this week’s Israel Uncensored, Josh Hasten shares the truth behind the building project, and then discusses the other latest news from the Jewish State.



