

US delegation leaves for Bahrain, Israel to support Abraham Accords US Special Representative Avi Berkowitz to join first-ever direct commercial flight from Bahrain to Israel. Yoni Kempinski ,

מתוך השידור Avi Berkowitz A US delegation led by Special Representative Avi Berkowitz will travel to Bahrain and Israel from November 17 to November 18 to support expanded economic cooperation under the Abraham Accords recently signed by the two countries.



Special Representative Avi Berkowitz and the US delegation will join Bahraini officials on the first-ever direct commercial flight from Bahrain to Israel. The historic flight will depart Manama and arrive in Tel Aviv, where the US and Bahraini delegations will participate in meetings with senior Israeli officials.



The US delegation will include: Avi Berkowitz, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations

Ari Einhorn, Director, Office of the Special Representative for International Negotiations

Major General Miguel Correa, Senior Director for Gulf and North African Affairs, NSC

Edgar Vasquez, Senior Communications Advisor for International Negotiations and Deputy Senior Director for Strategic Communications, NSC

Ryan Arant, Senior Economic Advisor for International Negotiations and Deputy Communications Advisor, NSC

Kenneth Evans, Director for the Arabian Peninsula, NSC

Paul Packer, Chairman of the United States Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad



