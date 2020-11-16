Right-wing-haredi bloc rises to 70 Knesset seats under latest poll as Yamina continues surge in popularity.

The Yamina party has pulled to within three seats of the Likud party, according to a new poll conducted by Avi Dagand for i24NEWS.

The poll found that if elections were held today, the Likud win win 28 Knesset seats while Yamina would finish second with 25 seats.

Yesh Atid whould win 15 seats while Blue and White and the Joint Arab List would receive 12 seats each.

Shas would receive nine seats, United Torah Judaism eight seats, Meretz would receive six seats, and Yisrael Beyteinu would receive five seats.

The Labor, Derech Eretz, and Gesher parties would not pass the electoral threshold, according to the poll.

The right-wing and haredi bloc would receive a combined 70 seats, well over the 61 needed to form a coalition. The left-wing and Arab blocs would receive a combined 45 seats without Yisrael Beyteinu and 50 seats with Yisrael Beyteinu.