PA: Israel destroying the two-state solution

PA "foreign ministry" accuses Israel of thwarting the establishment of a Palestinian state through construction in "settlements".

The Palestinian Authority's “foreign ministry” on Sunday accused the "Israeli occupation" of seeking to destroy the two-state solution by announcing the construction of 1,257 housing units in southeastern "occupied al-Quds."

In a statement, the “ministry” claimed that the Israeli construction plan was intended to expand the settlements and connect them with communities located “in the depth of Israel” in order to separate eastern Jerusalem from its Palestinian surroundings, especially southern Judea and Samaria.

The statement further claimed that this would place a decisive blow to the principle of a two-state solution and the possibility of its implementation and the possibility of establishing a viable and sovereign Palestinian state.

According to the PA “foreign ministry”, it is clear that Israel is interested in using the transition period before the Biden administration takes office in order to carry out its colonialist plans.