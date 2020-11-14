Trump vs. Cuomo: We won't be delivering the vaccine to New York

"Vaccine will be available to the general population by April", Trump said in a briefeing, "with the exception of places like New York"

President Trump spoke about "Operation Warp Speed" on Friday and related to NY Governor Cuomo's statements regarding the vaccine.

"As soon as April", Trump said, "the vaccine will be available to the entire general population, with the exception of places like New York state".

Trump explained that in New York "for political reasons, the governor decided... to take his time with the vaccine. He doesn’t trust where the vaccine is coming from".

"These are coming from the greatest companies anywhere in the world, greatest labs in the world", Trump added, "But he doesn’t trust the fact that it’s this White House, this administration. So we won’t be delivering it to New York until we have authorization to do so, and that pains me to say that".

"This is a very successful, amazing vaccine at 90 percent and more", Trump emphasized, "But — so, the governor, Governor Cuomo, will have to let us know when he’s ready for it. Otherwise, we — we can’t — we can’t be delivering it to a state that won’t be giving it to its people immediately. And I know many — I know the people of New York very well. I know they want it".

"So the governor will let us know when he’s ready", the president added.