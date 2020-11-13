Why don't the Palestinians want any kind of peace?

Three Arab nations are cooperating with Israel, yet the Palestinians don't realize the Middle East has changed.

Jay Shapiro discusses the three Muslim nations which broke the ban on Israel, came to the conclusion that peace is in their own interest and have acted accordingly.

Assuming that more countries join and normalize their relations with Israel, the question arises as to why the Palestinians insist on not joining the process.

Shapiro claims that the Palestinians simply do not really want peace. In his opinion, the conflict with Israel is very convenient for them, because they can try and create a false impression that they are not refusing peace.

But normalization of relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan indicates that the Palestinian misrepresentation seems false even in the eyes of countries that have worked for them for many years.