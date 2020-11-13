How the results of the elections in the US could impact Aliyah

The increase in Aliyah may stem more from a survival instinct rather than from a desire to fulfill the sacred commandment.

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and Aliyah Consultant, talks about how a possible Biden administration may encourage more American Jews to make Aliyah to Israel.

Minskoff observes along with many others that the rougher conditions are for Jews in the diaspora the more they escape to survive in a place where Jews are welcomed, not to mention encouraged by HaShem, namely Israel.

Under an administration which may not be so friendly toward Jews could very well be the next level HaShem takes to get His people home.