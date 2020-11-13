Reason for hope: What we know about Pfizer's vaccine

With promising news of a vaccine from drug company Pfizer, what could pandemic response look like in 2021?



Everything is bigger in Texas. Unfortunately, that also applies to the number of people infected with coronavirus.

Texas became the first state to surpass 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. It's the latest grim data point from Johns Hopkins University as the U.S. faces a nationwide surge in new cases.

But it's not all bad news. Dr. Anthony Fauci wasted no time expressing his delight after drug company Pfizer announced that it had completed a large-scale clinical trial. The company said their results were very encouraging.

If the country's top infectious disease expert is excited, does that mean we should be too? We got into that question — and many more — with reporter Dan Diamond, epidemiologist Bill Hanage and Dr. Paul Offit.