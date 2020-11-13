New poll shows Yamina rising to 23 seats, with right-wing bloc soaring to highest level in a decade of polling.

The right-wing – religious bloc would win 70 seats if new elections were held today, the most in over a decade of polling, according to a new survey. That constitutes a 12-seat increase for the right-wing bloc over the 58 seats it won in March.

The poll, conducted by Panels Politics, was published by Ma’ariv Friday morning, and surveyed 540 respondents via the internet.

The left-wing – Arab bloc, by contrast, is projected to fall to just 42 seats, down from 55 mandates.

Yisrael Beytenu, which is not aligned in either bloc, is projected to win eight seats.

The previous Panels Politics poll, released on November 3rd, showed the right-wing bloc with 66 seats, compared to 46 for the left-wing – Arab bloc.

The Likud is projected to remain the largest party, though it would fall to just 30 seats if new elections were held today the poll found, down from its current 36 seats.

Yamina, which has just five seats today, would more than quadruple in strength to 23 seats, the poll found, while Blue and White would tumble from 15 seats to just nine if new elections were held today.

The Yesh Atid-Telem alliance, which broke away from Blue and White, would win 17 seats, up one from its current 16, while the Joint Arab List would win just 11 seats, down from its current 15 mandates.

Among the haredi factions, Shas would retain its nine seats, while United Torah Judaism would rise to eight seats from seven.

The far-left Meretz party is projected to rise from its current three seats to five seats if new elections were held today.

A second poll, conducted by Maagar Mohot on behalf of Radio 103FM, found that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu remains the top choice for premier, with 40% saying he is the most qualified candidate, compared to 24% who favor Yamina chief Naftali Bennett.

When other candidates were included as options, Netanyahu’s numbers fell to 32%, while Bennett’s fell to 21%, with 8% preferring Yesh Atid-Telem chief Yair Lapid, 7% preferring Benny Gantz, and 4% preferring Yisrael Beytenu chief Avidgor Liberman.