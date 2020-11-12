Multi-armed assault brigade to 'catapult IDF into the future'

Today (Thursday), a ceremony was held to establish a multi-armed attack brigade. The event was attended by Chief of General Staff, Major General Aviv Kochavi, Ground Forces Commander, Maj. Gen. Yoel Strick, Chief of the Assault Brigade, head of the Air Force's training division, Colonel Assaf Zalal and members of the Forum of the General Staff.

The Assault Brigade provides a substantial opportunity to advance the IDF's attack maneuvering capabilities in all arenas, including combined land, air, naval, and cyber warfare.

The mission of the brigade is to create a headquarters for enhancing fighting performance and understanding, training, coaching, allowing operational troops access to multi-armed attack capabilities, and maintaining commanders' competence from the brigade level up the chain of command.

"This brigade will propel the IDF to realize its potential for vertical growth. In this day and age, there's good probability one of our units encounters a drone, missiles, or fighter jets from above. In the day and age of the urban warfare, we need to be able to deal with these kinds of threats, and this brigade, with the quality of personnel within its ranks and my personal backing, will ensure the IDF is ready for future threats," said Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi during the ceremony.

"I have no doubt that the Assault Brigade will greatly enhance the strength of the IDF, enabling us to ensure victory on the day of battle. This unit will prove its effectiveness and greatly strengthen the IDF's assault capability," added Ground Forces Commander, Maj. Gen. Yoel Strick.

"We have been given the task of establishing a new and visionary approach; a historical undertaking that necessitates great responsibility. This is a change in the IDF's vision which will be difficult to carry out and take time to sink in, but our goal is clear, operational requirements are clear, and the importance of comradery amongst different units combining to form a multi-tasked assault brigade that will allow us to strike quickly and lethally, is clear to all," concluded Head of the Assault Division, Brigadier General Assaf Zalal.