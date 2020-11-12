Smotrich: Government caving to the Joint List

The Kaminitz law will not be repealed, but the state will freeze fines against illegal construction in the Arab sector. Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit are now formulating a compromise with the joint list that will include provisions regarding the weakening of the law, and not its repeal.

Under the proposal, no administrative fines will be imposed on existing residential construction for a period of only two years, but fines will be imposed on new, commercial construction and infrastructure. MK Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) is angry about this, and claims that they want to allow the Arab citizens of the country to build without regard for the law or justice.

"Infrastructure cannot be provided when everyone builds as much as they want and how they want. There is a terrible planning chaos and today. This government is caving to the joint list, it will be a cry for generations," Smotrich told Radio 103FM.

Later, he criticized Yisrael Beyteinu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman, saying that he was a dangerous man. "He has no ideology. He replaces ideologically like socks."