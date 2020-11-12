Joint List leader: Gantz, Nissenkorn kept their promise to us

In cooperation with the Arab Knesset members and the decision of Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, part of the Kaminitz Law, which provided the government with administrative tools for enforcing construction offenses in Arab localities, was frozen.

Arab Knesset members congratulated Justice Minister Nissenkorn and Defense Minister Benny Gantz and thanked them for the joint work that led to the freezing of the law.

"It must be said honestly that the hard work with Gantz and Nissenkorn brought results and they kept their commitment to us," wrote MK Ayman Odeh, chairman of the joint list.

He further announced on his Twitter account: "To the thousands of Arab families with demolition orders on their homes: You can breathe a sigh of relief. We have succeeded in effectively freezing the Kaminitz law."

MK Heba Yazbak also praised the decision. “Following many efforts of the joint list we have managed to reach a decision to freeze the house demolitions under the Kaminitz Law for two years, but it is clearly not enough. We will continue to work for the complete repeal of this cruel law, and for the sake of a series and fair planning for the Arab localities."

MK Yousef Jabareen said: "The Kaminitz law is a racist and draconian law that has wreaked havoc on Arab society. Its actual freeze is an important and fruitful step for our hard work together, but the fight to repeal the law and the house demolition policy will continue. The road to equality in planning is still long, and we will continue to fight for the right of Arab society to develop in its homeland and live in dignity and equality."

"After a long struggle and hard work of the joint list with Justice Minister Nissenkorn - we have managed to freeze the Kaminitz law," wrote MK Aida Touma-Suleiman. "This is really good news for the Arab public. Now the next two years must be used for beneficial regulation and planning. "