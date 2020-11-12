Report: Trump 'plans to wreck Fox News'

Trump is eyeing the establishment of a digital media company, Axios reported.

Sources cited by Axios said that Trump was enraged by the election coverage of Fox, which is presumed to be more conservative than other outlets, and “plans to wreck” the news company.

Fox made an early call for Biden in Arizona, even though the current count in the state still finds the candidates neck and neck.

"He plans to wreck Fox. No doubt about it," a source said to have detailed knowledge of Trump's intentions said, according to the report.

Earlier this week, sources told Newsmax that Fox News' Justice with Judge Jeanine, hosted by former New York State judge Jeanine Pirro, was suspended over a spat on the network's coverage of President Donald Trump.

Sources close to the network told Newsmax that because Pirro defended President Trump and "wanted to expose the vote fraud that took place in the election", Fox News decided not to air her show. It had extended coverage of Democrat Joe Biden's acceptance speech of the contested election.

The sources gave no inclination of whether the network is going to keep the show going, but Newsmax says she was suspended at least for this weekend.