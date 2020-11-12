Body of IDF soldier found near Hizma checkpoint

Body of soldier Sagi Ben David, who went missing on Tuesday, found. Police are investigating the circumstances.

According to the IDF spokesman, earlier today, combined forces of the IDF and the Israel Police located the body of an IDF soldier, the late Corporal Sagi Ben David, near the Hizma checkpoint.

The Israel Police and the military police are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Notice was given to his family.

In recent days, military police investigators, representatives of the missing persons location unit and IDF forces have worked with police to find the soldier, the late Corporal Sagi Ben David, who had been missing since Tuesday.