Why are US Jewish Organizations silent about Congressional anti-Semitism?

Why is it that the ZOA is the only Jewish organization in America that initiated instant condemnation of Ilhan Omar's latest anti-Semitic drumbeat against Israel?

The new set of Omar lies, tweeted after the US election, included the blood libel that Israel is ethnically cleansing the Palestinians, accusing the Jewish State of "leaving an entire community homeless in direct violation of international law."

As a member of the US Foreign Affairs Committee, Omar is using these blatant lies in an attempt to condition a possible incoming Biden Administration into stopping US aid to the Jewish state or, in her words, that America "should not bankroll Israel's actions."

Ilhan Omar is, however, very much in favor of renewing US funding to the Palestinian Authority without the PA being required to stop rewarding their murdering terrorists with American taxpayers’ money for their obscene ‘Pay to Slay’ policy as required by the Taylor Force Act, a bill initiated by President Trump to discourage acts of Palestinian terrorism.

In a French article, Omar twisted truth by avoiding mention of murderous Palestinian Islamist terror groups including Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Salafists, as well as the more secular PLO and PLFP, by characterizing them as "victims."

Should Biden become President, with his party still dominating the House, malevolent anti-Semites led by Omar and Rashida Tlaib will be the ones setting American foreign policy, actively promoting devious regimes such as Somalia, the Muslim Brotherhood, and anti-Israel governments that will set the Middle East back to the bad pre-Trump era of uncertainty and violence.

Major Jewish organizations in America, be they "progressive" or not, must recalibrate their outdated thinking and rally round Israel by committing to face down any expressions or acts of anti-Semitism emanating from Congress, or from other segments of American society, including the Nation of Islam, Black Lies Matter, CAIR, or the Islamic Society of North America.

We Israelis expect American Jewry to become more vocal in confronting anti-Semites, especially and particularly if they come from individuals and groups who actively supported the political party of their choice.

Barry Shaw, International Public Diplomacy Director, Israel Institute for Strategic Studies.