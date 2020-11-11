Zoom meeting held between Public Security Minister Ohana and UAE counterpart



Arutz Sheva Staff

Flash 90 Ohana A virtual meeting was held today, Wednesday, via zoom between UAE’s Minister of interior Saif Bin Zayed and his Israeli counterpart Minister of Public Security Amir Ohana in order to step up cooperation between the two countries and activate the Abraham Accord, a joint press release announced.



In their conversation, H.H. Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and Minister Ohana discussed common projects, technological innovation projects and programs related to combating transnational crimes, as well as other development projects related to civil defense, according to the release.



Both sides stressed the importance of promoting economic and tourist sectors in their countries through the development of common services relating to security and safety for their respective communities.



The two parties agreed on forming a common team to work on the specifics of the projects and programs in preparation for a future launch, and invited each other for a formal visit to their respective countries.



