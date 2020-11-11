Georgia to recount all votes by hand

Georgia Secretary of State announces first-ever recount of all ballots in history of Georgia.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday that there will be a full audit of all ballots cast in the state in last week's presidential election.

All votes will be recounted by hand, Raffensperger stated.

“With the margin being so close, it will require a full, by-hand recount in each county,” Raffensperger said during a news conference. “This will help build confidence. It will be an audit, a recount and a recanvas all at once. It will be a heavy lift but we will work with the counties to get this done in time for our state certification."

This is the first full audit of a presidential election in Georgia's history.

Former Vice President Joe Biden currently leads President Donald Trump by 14,111 votes in Georgia.

Raffensperger called on the public to come forward with any evidence they may have of voter fraud.

“My office will continue to investigate each and every incidence of illegal voting. Double voting, felon voting, people voting out of state -- if you report it we will investigate it. Every legal vote will count,” Raffensperger said, adding that “we haven’t found any widespread fraud. We will investigate every single case that voters bring to us."