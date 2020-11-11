Study: Israel's Haredi population to rise to 6.5 million by 2065

Israel’s haredi community currently numbers about 1.1 million, according to a report by the Central Bureau of Statistics.
Details of the report were released by Kikar HaShabbat, showing that in 2019, Israel’s haredi population numbered an estimated 1,094,828, or 12% of the total population of the State of Israel. That amounts to close to 17% of Israel’s Jewish population.
The haredi population, which has the highest birthrate in Israel, is projected to rise to grow rapidly over the next 45 years, with haredim going from 12% of the total population of Israel to 32% by 2065.
By 2065, Israeli haredim will number almost 6.5 million, compared to a less than 10 million non-haredi Jews and those categorized as ‘Other’, and about four million Israeli Arabs.
The report also revealed that haredim have, on average, an income roughly one-third lower than the national average, making up 12% of the population but 8% of the total national income.
However, the haredi community is also made up disproportionately of minors – partially explaining the lower level of total income – with half of Israel’s haredi population in 2019 being in the 0-14 age group.
Haredi-majority communities, such as Bnei Brak, Beitar Illit, and Elad, have an average population density twice the national average.