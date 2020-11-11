Study: Israel's Haredi population to rise to 6.5 million by 2065

One out of every three Israelis will be haredi 45 years from now, study finds, as haredi population surges from 1.1 million to 6.5 million.

Israel’s haredi community currently numbers about 1.1 million, according to a report by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Details of the report were released by Kikar HaShabbat, showing that in 2019, Israel’s haredi population numbered an estimated 1,094,828, or 12% of the total population of the State of Israel. That amounts to close to 17% of Israel’s Jewish population.

The haredi population, which has the highest birthrate in Israel, is projected to rise to grow rapidly over the next 45 years, with haredim going from 12% of the total population of Israel to 32% by 2065.

By 2065, Israeli haredim will number almost 6.5 million, compared to a less than 10 million non-haredi Jews and those categorized as ‘Other’, and about four million Israeli Arabs.

The report also revealed that haredim have, on average, an income roughly one-third lower than the national average, making up 12% of the population but 8% of the total national income.

However, the haredi community is also made up disproportionately of minors – partially explaining the lower level of total income – with half of Israel’s haredi population in 2019 being in the 0-14 age group.

Haredi-majority communities, such as Bnei Brak, Beitar Illit, and Elad, have an average population density twice the national average.