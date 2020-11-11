Rabbi insists: Trump will eventually win the elections

He predicted the last 3 US election winners, and now he says that Trump will win a 2nd term, according to Biblical prophecies.

Meet Rabbi Isser Weisberg, an educator, communal rabbi and teacher of Judaic studies. He is widely known for his expertise on end of time prophecies and Jewish eschatology.

He posts short lectures on YouTube, and his latest, "A bump in Trump's road to victory" - has gone viral. In it, he states that Vice President Joe Biden's temporary glory will soon come crashing down. Is he right? And if so, how will the Democrats take this reversal of fate?

Also, Rabbi Weisberg shares when the Messiah will come and when the war of Gog & Magog will take place. A fascinating show!