Did Erekat's mourners also mourn the victims of Oslo?

MK Ofir Sofer (Yamina) has expressed his amazement at the manner in which politicians and journalists from the left wing have proven so eager to eulogize Palestinian leader Saeb Erekat, who died on Tuesday following coronavirus infection.

“Saeb Erekat praised terrorists, promoted boycotts against the State of Israel, and was one of the foremost figures pushing the ‘Jenin massacre’ blood libel,” he noted. “How anyone can bring himself to express even a syllable of praise for this man is beyond me.”

MK Betzalel Smotrich (Yamina) added that, “I find it impossible to comprehend this phenomenon of Israelis who profess to feel grief at the death of this anti-Semite who supported terrorism and was one of the leaders in the ongoing battle against the State. They have truly lost their way, lost their identities, and adopted distorted moral values. But the truth is that this started a long time ago already when they embraced him even as he was playing a double game – continuing to incite toward terrorism against Israeli citizens while professing to pursue peace.”

Minister for Heritage & Jerusalem Affairs Rafi Peretz (Jewish Home) wrote on Twitter that, “If only those mourning now for Erekat would mourn the victims of the Oslo Accords to the same extent…”

Settlements Minister Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud) paid tribute to Erekat on Galei Tzahal earlier today, describing his “sadness at the death of Saeb Erekat. He headed the Palestinian negotiating team for many years. I send my condolences to his family.”

MK Yosef Jabarin of the Joint List also paid tribute to Erekat, calling him “a national leader and a man who dedicated his entire life to the freedom of the Palestinian people and to true peace. His vision of peace will endure and will continue to inspire and unite his people. I join in the sorrow of his family and of the entire Palestinian people.”

Former MK and Kan presenter Shelly Yechimovitch likewise eulogized Erekat, saying, “Saeb Erekat may have been one of the last Palestinian moderates to advocate dialogue and pursuing a political path to peace. I met him, and he came across as a witty and intelligent person. He once told me: ‘If you, Tzipi Livni, and Zahava Galon had been the leaders of Israel, there would already have been peace. Whether he was right or not, I am saddened at his death and send my condolences to his family.”