Watch: Fox News cuts away from Trump campaign press conference

Fox News on Monday cut away from a Trump campaign press conference outlining its allegations of election fraud in the presidential election.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany began her press conference by saying Democrats were the only party opposing voter ID, verifying signatures, citizenship, residency, eligibility, and trying to keep observers out of the count room.

“You take these positions because you are welcoming fraud and you are welcoming illegal voting,” she said just before Fox News cut away.

Host Neil Cavuto then said, “Whoa, whoa, whoa. I just think we have to be very clear: she's charging the other side as welcoming fraud and illegal voting, unless she has more details to back that up, I can't in good countenance continue to show you this.”

Cavuto said the network would return to the press conference if evidence was presented to substantiate the claims.

“But that’s an explosive charge to make, that the other side is effectively rigging and cheating, if she does bring proof of that of course we’ll take you back so far she has started saying, right at the outset, welcoming fraud, welcoming illegal voting,” Cavuto said.