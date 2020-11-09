Shas MK Yosef Taieb calls French immigration to Samaria 'great success'

Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan yesterday hosted Shas MK Yosef Taieb in Samaria. Taieb is Chairman of the lobby for French-speaking immigrants in Israel.

During the visit, MK Taieb met with new immigrants from France and chose to live in Samaria. MK Taieb praised the Council and the optimal absorption for immigrants and said he was very impressed by the Jewish settlement in Samaria and the strength of those who bolster settlement in the country.

"I welcome the immigration of French Jews to Eretz Israel and their settlement in the communities of Samaria as well. It's exciting to see the good conditions for their absorption in honor received from the Samaria Regional Council and headed by Mr. Yossi Dagan. It is clear to see that French immigrants are close to his heart, and that he is helping them for them and for the future of the Jewish community in Samaria."

Council head Yossi Dagan noted that the project to absorb immigrants from France to Israel has been ongoing for the fifth year, and he has already absorbed more than eighty families who have all been absorbed into Israel and have not returned to France. "This is a venture that I am very proud of. All the families without exception since the start of the venture have been absorbed into the Council and none of them have returned to France."

He added that the immigrants in Samaria receive a "soft landing" and they receive assistance and help in all areas from education to learning the Hebrew language through the council's absorption workers who help them feel at home.

The Council head thanked the Knesset Member and said that he entered his position in an impressive way. "MK Taieb enlisted in a special way for the help of French immigrants together with MK Amit Halevi from the Likud. Our goal in the Council is to increase Jewish immigration from France to Israel in general and to Samaria in particular."