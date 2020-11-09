Yair Lapid looks forward to working with Biden & Harris

Leader of the Opposition, Yair Lapid: 'Biden and Harris will find in me someone who shares their commitment to the American values.'

Leader of the Opposition, Yair Lapid, addressed the election of Joe Biden at the beginning of the Yesh Atid Telem Knesset Faction Meeting

Opening his remarks in English, Leader of the Opposition Yair Lapid said:

"I would like to start by congratulating President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris on their election. I know that they both care deeply about Israel and the Jewish people, about our security and about our future.

I look forward to working with them and with our friends in both parties to rebuild a US-Israel relationship that goes beyond party lines.

Our relationship has always been based not only on critical shared interests, of which there are many, but also on our most deeply held shared values. President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will find in me someone who shares their commitment to the American values of democracy, liberty, integrity, equal opportunity, freedom of the press, freedom of worship, LGBTQ rights, and good, solid governance that puts the interests of the people first."