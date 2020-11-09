US Jewish leaders congratulate Biden

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Sunday congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in the US presidential election.

In a statement, Arthur Stark, Chairman, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair of the Conference of Presidents also thanked President Donald Trump and called for a peaceful transfer of power.

“We congratulate former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris on their election, and wish them well as they begin the transition process that will culminate in their inauguration on January 20, 2021. We have worked with the President-Elect over the decades on strengthening the US special relationship with Israel, the Soviet Jewry movement, and many other issues,” they said.

“The peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of American democracy, as enshrined in the Constitution. Though voters across the country may have sought different political outcomes, they share the common values that define our democracy: love of freedom, a desire for equality, and respect for the rule of law. It is time for the American people to unite and live out our nation’s motto, E Pluribus Unum. Out of many, one,” they added.

“Our new government will face serious challenges in waging the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and navigating the economic recovery. We thank President Trump for his historic efforts to strengthen the US-Israel relationship, and we look forward to working with the President-Elect and his administration, as well as the new Congress, to continue to deepen this unbreakable bond, counter the growing threat posed by Iran, and combat the scourge of antisemitism wherever it is found,” concluded the Jewish leaders.