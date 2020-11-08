Dancing for Biden in Philadelphia

Philadelphia is the town that for ages has produced no winners in baseball, football, basketball, or hockey.But they did it for Biden.Op-ed.

They’re still dancing in Philadelphia

Mayor Jim Kenney will never be mistaken for Fred Astaire, but here, yes, right here, he is seen dancing the moment his town, in defiance of President Trump, declared itself a Sanctuary City.

A closer look reveals him “Doing the Twist” through channeling Chubby Checker.

Imagine the happy day when, as it turned out, Pennsylvania put Biden over the top, mostly through votes coming in from Philadelphia.

Tainted, you say?

Well, as they say, a win is a win.

But losers no more.

They did it for Biden.

Mayor Kenney and the entire Democrat Machine must be deliriously pleased to have finally gotten the schneid (losing streak) off their backs.



From a million towns all across the nation, the final count, the end result, came home to roost in Philadelphia, where Kate Smith can sing “God Bless America” no more.

As Philadelphia goes, so goes the nation…as it turns out, like it or not.

Will there be a parade down Broad Street? Is there brand-new footage of Mayor Kenney dancing for Biden?

They found something politically incorrect in what she once said, maybe. It wasn’t like that under Mayor Rizzo, not that I can remember.

Rizzo in Philadelphia was like Daley in Chicago…the definition of political incorrectness. Tough Guys Don’t Dance.

Can Sylvester (“Rocky”) Stallone still climb the steps of the Art Museum in triumph…for Biden?

Philadelphia turned Blue quicker than a Joe Frazier left hook.

Once Upon a Time Philadelphia had a Princess…Grace Kelly was The Philadelphia Story. Now it’s Jim Kenney.

That America’s most Liberal Big Town would get the final say as to who will run the show for all of us…well that is a quirk of fate that perhaps our Doctors of Divinity can explain.

There is no logical explanation.

It was better, some would say, when from Philadelphia Dick Clark and American Bandstand ruled the world of rock and roll.

It was terrific when because of Philly natives Frankie Avalon and Bobby Rydell and Fabian we were all teenagers together.

Now they…they could sing, and they could dance, and they did it to celebrate our innocence.

That was then.

America was different. Philadelphia was different.

I open this novel about that time with a passage from King Solomon: “So remember your Creator in the days of your youth, before the evil days come.”

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com

