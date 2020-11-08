Hardliner Democrat strategist ominous message to Israel: 'You guys bet on wrong team'

Jim Manley retweets Israeli Foreign Minister congratulatory tweet with comment: 'You guys bet on the wrong team.' What does it portend?

Democratic strategist and public affairs consultant Jim Manley retweeted a congratulatory message by Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, under the comment: "You guys bet on the wrong team."

Ashkenazi had tweeted: "It is an honor to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in the U.S. 2020 elections."

Ashkenazi continued: "The President's-elect friendship and distinguished record of support for Israel dates back nearly half a century. I strongly believe that under his leadership the strategic indispensable alliance between our two countries will continue to flourish and prosper."

Manley, a 21-year veteran of the U.S Senate who spent 12 years with Senator Kennedy and 6 with Leader Harry Reid, also retweeted Prime Minister Netanyahu's congratulations, this time under the derisive caption: "Lol".