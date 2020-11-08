Abbas urges Biden to 'enhance' Palestinian-US ties

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmud Abbas on Sunday called on US president-elect Joe Biden to

"enhance" relations between the PA and Washington, which collapsed during President Donald Trump's term in office.

In a statement congratulating Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris, Abbas said he hoped to work with the incoming administration "to enhance the Palestinian-American relations and achieve freedom, independence, justice and dignity for our people."

Abbas heads the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority, which broke ties with Trump's administration, accusing it of being flagrantly pro-Israel following its recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocation of its embassy to Jerusalem.

Trump cut funding to the UN agency responsible for the descendants of Arab refugees

(UNRWA), as well as funding to the PA over its pay-to-slay program which awards perpetrators of terrorist acts against Israel



In January, Trump unveiled his administration's Middle East peace plan made without input from the PA, who rejected it outright.

The Trump Administration brokered the Abraham Accords, a set of peace and normalization agreements between Israel and the Gulf States Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. The accords were heavily criticized by the PA, which opposes any normalization with Israel before all of its demands are met. The PA also opposed the normalization deal the Trump Administration brokered between Israel and Sudan.

US President-Elect has stated that he will not move the American embassy back to Tel Aviv. Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris has stated that the Biden Administration will work to restore funding to the PA, re-open the PLO office in Washington DC, and re-open the US consulate in eastern Jerusalem which the Trump Administration had folded into the embassy.