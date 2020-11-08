Without Trump, the West is much weaker

I have never loved some of his ways of expressing himself, but now that he seems to have lost, something must be said clearly. Op-ed.

Trump was elected to end so-called "humanitarian" interventions and he did it.

He eliminated Caliph Baghdadi and General Soleimani without being drawn into new Vietnams.

He canceled Obama's "deal" that would give Iran nuclear weapons, a new Munich.

He got out of the ridiculous Paris climate deal.

He strengthened Israel's position in the Middle East and forced - or convinced - the United Arab Emirates, Sudan and Bahrain to make peace with the Jews.

He opposed the UN.

He told Europeans that they had to contribute more to their own security, in addition to their own social amusement park.

He elected important judges to the Supreme Court, nemesis of the progressive culture that progressive America would like to make similar to Sweden (I think of Amy Barrett and her wonderful family).

He has changed the way Americans think about China. Never before has China felt a threat to its global economic dumping. An advanced industrial country unable to produce surgical masks and aspirins during a pandemic means that globalization has gone too far.

During the first three years of his presidency, a large share of wealth went to the poorest American workers. That's why voters in the forgotten areas of the country, the "forgotten men" I described a few days ago, voted for him in 2016 and even more in 2020. That's why a surprising number of African Americans turned to him this year. With "social justice," minorities do not put food on the table..

Trump might return to his golf club in Florida. What America loses is a certain idea of ​​reality. It is what led many hard-working immigrants, people of color, Orthodox Jews and even the Amish to vote for Trump and almost all wealthy whites to vote for Biden. The old, hands-on human relationships lost, the Silicon of social media won.

The nation lost and the "global village” won. The idea that America's own culture counts lost and multiculturalism won.

If I have to choose between the world of Oprah, of those who knock down statues and academics who work for a society of indefinite individuals, and the world of a tobacco-toothed American worker and a rule-abiding Mexican, I have no doubts where “the West” stands tpday..

