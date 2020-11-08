Steve Pieczenik claims ballots watermarked in massive sting op

Pieczenik: 'This is not a stolen election, on the contrary; we reversed the entire game of war along the lines of Sun Tzu.'

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and Senior Policy Planner under Secretary Henry Kissinger Steve Pieczenik, MD, PhD claims first-hand knowledge that the unfolding U.S. election spectacle is not what it seems at this stage: “This is really a sting operation, contrary to what everybody else said. Trump knew this was happening; I knew this was happening, however, I could not say anything about it."

In a video interview with The War Room, Dr. Pieczenick claimed that election ballots across America have been watermarked and the Democrats will be exposed when they attempt to cheat: “What happened was, we marked, watermarked every ballot with what’s called QFS (Quantum Financial System) blockchain encryption code, in other words, we know pretty well where every ballot is, where it went, and who has it.

“So this is not a stolen election, on the contrary; we reversed the entire game of war along the lines of Sun Tzu, the Art of War, and Trump was brilliant and still is brilliant at it.”

The YouTube video of Pieczenik's remarks has been "removed for violating YouTube's Terms of Service."

Pieczenik was Deputy Assistant Secretary of State under Henry Kissinger, Cyrus Vance, and James Baker. He served the presidential administrations of Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, and George H. W. Bush in the capacity of deputy assistant secretary.

In 1974, Pieczenik joined the United States Department of State as a consultant to help in the restructuring of its Office for the Prevention of Terrorism. In 1976, he was made Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for management.

Pieczenik was a business partner of Tom Clancy for several series of novels. For example, he is a co-author of the book Divide and Conquer.