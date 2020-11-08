Dan Shapiro: No possibility of reversing election result

Former US ambassador to Israel says establishment of PA state will return to top of US Administration's Middle East agenda.

Former US Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro said that US President Donald Trump has little to no chance of reversing the results of his loss to former Vice President Joe Biden in last week's presidential election.

In an interview with Kan Bet, Shapiro explained that the gap in Biden's favor was too wide to be overturned even if recounts are carried out.

"It's okay for Trump to appeal the results, but there is no chance of reversing the result in four states, with not-so-close gaps," Shapiro noted.

Addressing the expected change in the next administration's approach to the Arab-Israeli conflict, Shapiro said that "the establishment of a Palestinian state will return as the strategic goal of the Biden Administration."

President-elect of the United States Joe Biden, together with his running mate Kamala Harris, addressed the nation Saturday night following the announcement of their election victory.

Harris took the stage first to introduce Biden.

"When our very democracy was on the ballot in this election, with the very soul of America at stake, and the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America," Harris said

"You delivered a clear message. You chose hope and unity, decency, science and, yes, truth. You chose Joe Biden as the next president of the United States of America. And Joe is a healer, a uniter, a tested and steady hand, a person whose own experience of loss gives him a sense of purpose that will help us, as a nation, reclaim our own sense of purpose. And a man with a big heart who loves with abandon.

Harris acknowledged her place in history as the first woman elected Vice President of the United States: "While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities. And to the children of our country, regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: Dream with ambition, lead with conviction, and see yourselves in a way that others may not, simply because they’ve never seen it before, but know that we will applaud you every step of the way."

In his own address, President-elect Biden vowed to be a president for all Americans, including those who did not vote for him.

“I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but to unify,” Biden said.

“I’m a proud Democrat, but I will govern as an American,” he promised. “I will work as hard for those who didn’t vote for me, as those who did.”