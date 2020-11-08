Thank you on behalf of the people of Israel

Yamina chairman thanks outgoing US President Donald Trump for his actions for Israel.

Thank you, President Trump, on behalf of the people of Israel. You will be remembered forever as a true friend of the State of Israel.

You led revolutionary and courageous moves to fortify the existence of Israel. You broke outdated perceptions. You moved the US embassy to Jerusalem without fear. You recognized the Golan Heights as being part of the State of Israel.

You brought us historic peace with the United Arab Emirates without relinquishing territory. You clarified that the focus of the conflict is not the Palestinians. You applied unprecedented pressure on the murderous Iranian regime.

A fundamental feature of Judaism is gratitude, and we are grateful for that, and we will never forget it.