Trump steadfast as social media flags every communique

U.S. President Donald Trump maintains that votes were illegally received and observers barred from performing their legal function, but his posts to that effect are subject to flagging by social media.

President Trump wrote on Facebook: "Tens of thousands of votes were illegally received after 8 P.M. on Tuesday, Election Day, totally and easily changing the results in Pennsylvania and certain other razor thin states. As a separate matter, hundreds of thousands of Votes were illegally not allowed to be OBSERVED.

"This would ALSO change the Election result in numerous States, including Pennsylvania, which everyone thought was easily won on Election Night, only to see a massive lead disappear, without anyone being allowed to OBSERVE, for long intervals of time, what the happened. Bad things took place during those hours where LEGAL TRANSPARENCY was viciously & crudely not allowed. Tractors blocked doors & windows were covered with thick cardboard so that observers could not see into the count rooms. BAD THINGS HAPPENED INSIDE. BIG CHANGES TOOK PLACE!"

Facebook flagged the post with the message: "Election officials follow strict rules when it comes to ballot counting, handling and reporting."

When Trump wrote: "I won this election, by a lot," Facebook wrote: "Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 US Presidential Election."

When President Trump shared a Breitbart article titled Georgia Counties Using Same Software as Michigan Counties Also Encounter 'Glitch', commenting, "What a total mess the 'election' has been!", Facebook wrote: "As expected, election results have taken longer this year. The US has laws, procedures, and established institutions to ensure the integrity of our elections."