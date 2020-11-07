Crowds celebrate Biden win in NY: '2020 now the best year'
Dem Party supporters gathered at Times Square to celebrate reported Biden win. Some lit up cigars while others were overcome by emotion.
Tags: 2020 USA Elections
Joe Biden
Reuters
|
