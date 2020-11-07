Lapid congratulates Biden and Harris

Leader of the Opposition Yair Lapid: "I look forward to working with the new administration and members of both parties in Congress"

Leader of the Opposition Yair Lapid reacts to the election of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

“Congratulations to my friend President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris", Lapid write, "The relationship between our countries is based on deeply held values and critical shared interests which I know will be at the heart of your administration".

"I look forward to working with the new administration and members of both parties in Congress", he added, "to deepen and strengthen the special relationship between Israel and the United States.”