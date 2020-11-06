Palestinian Arab detained in Israel ends hunger strike

Maher al-Akhras, detained by Israel for being a member of the Islamic Jihad, ends hunger strike after 103 days.

A Palestinian Arab detained by Israel for his membership in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization on Friday ended a hunger strike after over 100 days, his wife said, according to AFP.

The announcement came amid concerns over the health of Maher al-Akhras, who had been protesting being held without charge.

In a phone conversation from Kaplan hospital in Rehovot, where her husband was being treated, Taghrid al-Akhras told AFP that her husband has "stopped his hunger strike after 103 days."

Akhras, 49, was arrested near Shechem (Nablus) in July and put in administrative detention due to his suspected links to Islamic Jihad.

He later began the hunger strike to protest a four-month detention order, which is due to end on November 26.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Club, Akhras ended his hunger strike after Israeli authorities committed to not extending his detention beyond that date.

A spokesperson for the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) could not confirm any such agreement.

Akhras was transferred from prison to the hospital in early September, as his health deteriorated.

Jailed terrorists have several times in the past used the method of hunger strikes in order to pressure Israel to release them or improve the conditions of their imprisonment.

Israel has in the past caved to the pressure and released some hunger strikers.

Some 1,550 Palestinian Arabs imprisoned in Israel ended a hunger strike in May of 2012, in exchange for a package of measures which would allow visits from relatives in Gaza and the transfer of detainees out of solitary confinement.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)