'Biden's victory is a big win for Iran and the Ayatollahs'

Senior Middle East affairs expert warns that if Biden's apparent victory is confirmed, it will provide a lifeline to the Iranian regime.

With Joe Biden moving closer towards clinching the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House, veteran Israeli journalist and Middle East expert Zvi Yehezkel warned Friday morning that a Biden administration would boost the Iranian regime at a critical juncture.

Speaking with Radio 103FM, Yehezkel, a Channel 13 commentator, said that a Biden victory would ensure the survival of Iran’s hard-line Islamist regime.

“The ayatollahs’ regime won’t survive under the current conditions if Trump would continue on,” said Yehezkel. “It is just a matter of time before the regime collapses.”

But, Yehezkel continued, “The ayatollahs’ regime will continue on with the help of Biden. Biden’s victory means the continuation of the ayatollahs’ rule.”

Turning to the Trump administration’s push to broker additional peace deals between Israel and Sunni Arab states, Yehezkel said that the possibility of a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia would at the very least be “delayed” as a result of Biden’s victory.

“The deal with the Saudis which was supposed to happen during the Trump administration will be delayed.”