The Agonizing Election of 2020

What to expect as the two parties confront the difficulties of governing an ever more deeply divided country?

Tags: Joe Biden Donald Trump Radio New Yorker 2020 USA Elections
Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Blue vs. Red in the USA Elections
Blue vs. Red in the USA Elections
In the weeks before Election Day, Joe Biden was polling strongly in Florida and Texas, and Donald Trump’s approval rating was foundering as the pandemic grew steadily worse.

But the President did well in traditionally red states, and, as the votes were counted, excited talk of a “Blue Wave” was replaced by speculation about whether a “Blue Wall” in the Midwestern battleground states could enable Biden to eke out a victory.

Jelani Cobb, Jane Mayer, and Evan Osnos join Dorothy Wickenden to discuss what to expect as the two parties confront the difficulties of governing an ever more deeply divided country.



