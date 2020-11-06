Europe returns to lockdown: How does will it affect Aliyah?

Coping with the pandemic and lockdown while adjusting and experiencing the Aliyah process.

Reports have been increasing regarding domestic issues such as violence and general unrest between family members due to the lockdowns that can drive people ‘stir crazy’ or cabin fever and the like.

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and Aliyah Consultant, discusses along with his 11 year old daughter the effects of prolonged lockdowns and how to cope with it.

Neima HaLevi, a sixth grader staying at home doing distance learning from her school tells how she is handling it and offers suggestions to other children in similar circumstances what to do about it in an enjoyable way.