Trump's lead in Georgia plummets to under 1,300 votes

With around 15,000 more mail-in ballots to be counted in Trump's lead in must-win state of Georgia on a knife's edge, falling to 1,267 votes

President Donald Trump’s lead in the key battleground state of Georgia continues to shrink as the ballot count continues, leaving the president with a lead of less than 1,300 votes.

State officials estimate that there are as many as 15,000 mail-in votes left to be counted, including around five thousand ballots from Gwinnett County in the Atlanta area, a county which broke Hillary Clinton in 2016, after having backed Republicans in every election since 1980.

Georgia and its 16 electoral votes are key to Trump’s path to the 270 electoral votes needed to win reelection.

In Pennsylvania, Trump’s lead over Biden has plummeted from over 600,000 to roughly 19,000. As of early Friday morning, there are an estimated 175,000 absentee ballots left to count in the state.

Pennsylvania, with its 20 electoral votes, is another must-win state for President Trump.

While Trump has gained ground on Biden in Arizona, with an estimated 90% of the vote counted already, Biden still leads Trump by about 46,000 votes.

In Nevada, Biden holds a slim 11,438-vote lead, with around 89% of the vote counted thus far.

Trump and his campaign have claimed massive fraud has skewed the results in a number of key states, vowing to challenge the inclusions of votes they say are illegal.