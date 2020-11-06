Twitter bans ex-Trump advisor Steve Bannon

After joking about beheading Dr. Anthony Fauci and the FBI director, former Trump strategist Steve Bannon permanently suspended from Twitter

Former Trump senior strategist Steve Bannon has been permanently barred from Twitter, after he called on President Donald Trump to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

In a video posted to multiple social media outlets, Bannon declared that Trump had won this week’s presidential election, and called on the president to fire both Fauci and Wray, joking that the two should be beheaded.

"I'd put the heads on pikes. Right. I'd put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats. You either get with the program or you are gone."

Facebook later removed the video, a livestream called “War Room: Pandemic”.

Youtube followed suit, removing the video, claiming it violated the site’s policy against “inciting violence”.

Twitter went further, permanently suspending Bannon’s account.