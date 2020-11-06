The proposal that could embarrass Blue and White

MK Bezalel Smotrich plans to bring to a vote a proposal to establish committee of inquiry into the government's conduct on the 2021 budget.

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) intends to bring to a vote in the Knesset a proposal to establish a parliamentary committee of inquiry into the government's conduct surrounding the 2021 budget.

"The state budget is the most important thing in an economy of a normal state – both in times of route and certainly during such a great crisis," Smotrich said.

"The fact that the budget has been taken hostage in a cynical political game between Netanyahu and Gantz is unacceptable and it will be our children and grandchildren who will have to carry the results of this promiscuous economic policy on their backs. On Wednesday, we put Israel first."

The Yamina party said, "The State of Israel is in the midst of the biggest economic crisis it has ever known. At this sensitive time, with hundreds of thousands of unemployed and businesses collapsing, Israeli citizens need budget and stability. Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz said this week, and rightly so, that a commission of inquiry should be set up to look into the fact that budget was not approved.”

"Yamina will not allow the citizens of the State of Israel to be held hostage in the debate between Netanyahu and Gantz over the budget. This coming Wednesday, MK Bezalel Smotrich, on behalf of Yamina, will present a proposal to set up a parliamentary inquiry into the government's conduct over the 2021 budget. Benny Gantz and his party will have an opportunity to finally place Israel before everything else, and to investigate whether political considerations are leading Israel to an economic disaster."