Trump: We can’t have an election stolen like this

President Trump on 2020 presidential election: Fake polls were designed to keep our voters at home, there will be a lot of litigation.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday evening delivered remarks from the White House on the 2020 presidential election.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they are trying to steal the election from me,” he charged.

“We grew our party by four million voters. Democrats are the party of the big donors and Republicans have become the party of the American worker,” said Trump, who then slammed what he called the “fake polls” which, he claimed, were meant to dissuade voters from voting.

"Fake polls were designed to keep our voters at home," Trump said. "They were what's called suppression polls."

“I’ve been talking about mail-in voting for a long time. It’s destroyed our system. It’s amazing how those mail-in ballots are so one sided,” he said.

“Our goal is to defend the integrity of the election. We can’t allow anybody to silence our voters and manufacture votes,” he made clear.

“Democrat officials never believed they could win this election honestly, that’s why they did the mail-in ballots,” Trump asserted.

“I challenge Joe [Biden] and every Democrat to say they only want legal votes,” he said. “We think we will the election very easily. There’s going to be a lot of litigation, because we have a lot of evidence, a lot of proof. We can’t have an election stolen like this.”

“I have been talking about this for many months with all of you. I said that mail-in ballots are going to be a disaster. We’re hearing absolute horror stories and we cannot let that happen to the United States of America. We can’t be disgraced by having something like this happen.”