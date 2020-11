118 year old 'William Bradley' voted via absentee ballot in Wayne County, Michigan. William Bradley died in 1984.

Netizen "Essential Fleccas" exposed evidence of what appears to be voter fraud in Michigan when he tweeted a video of voting in the name of one 118 year old "William Bradley" who died in 1984 voted via absentee ballot in Michigan.

He includes the absentee ballot link, with the invitation: "Try it for yourself".