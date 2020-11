The US presidential election has not yet been decided, but it seems that the loser will in any case go to court.

The US presidential election is a lot closer than the polls indicated. Millions of votes, many in key battleground states, are yet to be counted.

For the moment, it looks like both Donald Trump and Joe Biden will need to break through in the Midwest and Pennsylvania to clinch victory.

The race to control the Senate is also tight, though the Republicans seem to be in a better position.