Report: Samaria terror attack perpetrated by PA security officer

The Palestinian Authority reports that this morning's attacker in Samaria is a member of the Palestinian Authority security forces, says Channel 11 News' Carmel Dangor.

According to some reports, he served in the PA Preventive Security apparatus. His name is Balal Adnan Rawajba.

Military officials assess that he used a weapon he received from the Palestinian Authority.

Rawajba drew a gun on soldiers, and IDF fighters thwarted the attempted shooting at Samaria Brigade Square before he could fire.

There are no casualties to our forces.