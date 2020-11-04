France must stop radical Islam or face a civil war

After Paty's beheading, will Macron's France offer its head to the Islamist guillotine? Or will it fight for liberty, egalite et al? Op-ed

France is once again under terrorist attacks – this time, two in two weeks. In the first, on October 16, Samuele Paty, a middle-school teacher, was beheaded for discussing freedom of speech and showing his students a picture of Mohammad. “To Macron, the leader of the infidels. I executed one of your dogs of hell who dared to humiliate Mohammed”, said Paty’s murderer, Abdullah Anzorov, apparently a Chechen jihadist. This week, three people were murdered inside the Cathdral of Nice by a man shouting “Allahu Akbar!” [“Allah is the Greatest!]. Of of the victims, a woman, was “virtually beheaded”.

"It is time for France to free itself from the laws of peace in order to permanently destroy Islamo-fascism in our territory," said Christian Estrosi, the mayor of Nice.



The Jihadist threat weighing on France has become endogenous. The country is now also facing a commercial and legal Jihad.

Two days earlier, a note from the French Interior Ministry had announced that, after the beheading of Samuel Paty, the risk of terrorist attacks against churches was “very high”.

“It is freedom of religion and conscience that is under attack”, said French Prime Minister Jean Castex.

In a dispatch dated October 25, in L'Express, Interior Minister Gérard Darmanin talked about the latest threats aimed at France. Al Qaeda, it appears, had asked its followers to attack “the churches and symbols of Christianity.”

“Islamism is a monstrous fanaticism that must be fought vigorously”, wrote Cardinal Robert Sarah. “It will not stop its war. Unfortunately, we Africans know this too well. Barbarians are always the enemies of peace. The West, today France, must understand this.”

Even before these events, in 2016, in Saint-Étienne-du-Rouvray, Normandy, two Islamic State terrorists had slaughtered the elderly priest Jacques Hamel during mass. The shock was immense. Then more terrorists unsuccessfully struck Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris with a car filled with dynamite. Another terrorist murdered three visitors to a Strasbourg Christmas market, and a terrorist plan against the churches of Villejuif, in the Val-de-Marne, was thwarted by the police.

After this week’s attack in Nice, terror attacks were also registered in Avignon and in Lyon. The Jihadist threat weighing on France has become endogenous. The country is now also facing a commercial and legal Jihad.

After the Muhammad cartoons in Denmark in 2005, an Islamic boycott of Danish goods in 2006 led to a 15.5% drop in exports, according to Danish government statistics. Exports to Saudi Arabia dropped by 40% and those to Iran by 47%. The “International of Islamism”, as French weekly Le Point calls it, wants to oblige France to pay the same price after the killing of Professor Paty and Macron’s campaign to stem "Islamist separatism."

"How can secession be avoided?" former French President François Hollande also asked .

-The former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad asserted that “Muslims have the right to kill millions of French people”.

-The High Islamic Council of Algeria has been speaking of a "virulent campaign" against Islam in France;

-Morocco has condemned the “insulting” cartoons and Al Azhar’s Muslim Council of Elders has announced a lawsuit against the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, 12 of whose editors were slaughtered in a jihadi attack in 2015.

-Pakistan has been claiming that Macron "encourages Islamophobia". Iran has summoned the French ambassador, and

-Teheran’s newspapers has depicted Macron as “the devil of Paris”.

-In Bangladesh, the streets have been filled with protestors against Macron, "worshiper of Satan". Qatar,

-Kuwait and other Arab countries have eliminated French goods from supermarkets.

-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan set in motion a campaign to boycott goods to punish the French economy.

This is the first time in the history of the two countries that France’s representative in Ankara has been recalled to Paris. “By his refusal to unambiguously condemn the terrorist attack in Conflans, by his insults against France, President Erdogan is today the champion of the most radical Islamism,” former French PM Manuel Valls wrote.

“Between the beheading of Samuel Paty and the extermination of the last Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, it is the same common thread: the Islamist reconquest in the face of a civilization that resists, with Erdogan as the leader of this reconquest,” the journalist wrote Valérie Toranian.

In the Caucasus, Erdogan has been attacking Christian Armenians in the name of Jihad and pan-Turkism. “The Armenians today face not only a war of aggression, but an attempt at elimination,” stated an appeal by French intellectuals and scholars. In Europe, Erdogan has claimed to be the head of Muslim believers against “Islamophobia”, a strategy of curtailing freedom of speech called “a little fatwa”.

A great friend of Erdogan, Turkey's Deputy Minister of Culture Serdar Çam, insulted Charlie Hebdo as “bastards” and “s.o.b's”.

Is this the same Turkey the European Union courts? In Erdogan’s Turkey, prominent journalists were sentenced to years behind bars for illustrating their newspaper with a cartoon of Mohammed published by Charlie Hebdo. Erdogan also purged Turkish schools. This Islamist offensive aims to destroy freedom

The same countries that control most of its mosques are boycotting France today: Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Algeria and so on.

of expression and thought within their respective countries and to shut the mouths of Europeans.

Erdogan counts on Europe’s “moral disarmament”. The idea is simple, writes Algerian novelist Kamel Daoud, “Erdogan as an universal imam, Macron as an enemy of Islam”. Victimization is their strategy. A group of 100 French mosques, before the beheading of Samuel Paty, denounced the “discrimination of Muslims”.

The weekly Le Point notes that the same countries that control most of its mosques are boycotting France today. The Ditib association, subordinate to the Turkish Ministry of Religious Affairs, manages 250 mosques in the Hexagon, Saudi Arabia has built the Great Mosque of Lyon, Morocco that of Evry, Algeria manages the Great Mosque of Paris and so on.

The Grand Mosque of Pantin, on the outskirts of Paris, has just been closed by the French judiciary for having spread the fatwa that led to the beheading of Professor Paty. And the French Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, is planning to close many Islamic associations. These Islamist regimes know that, after Paty, they had to divert attention from themselves by attacking France.

Ankara fears that the French bill against separatism, announced by Macron, will weaken its influence within the Turkish community in France. A few days before Paty’s beheading, the weekly Marianne revealed the Turkish project in Strasbourg: schools, mosques, consulates, Islamic campuses. The “largest mosque in Europe” will be Erdogan’s new Turkish mosque in Strasbourg.



Separatism is exactly their goal. Islamists want Europe’s Muslims to remain part of the Ummah, the global Islamic community.

He is planning also to open Turkish schools in France. That is why speaking with Turks in Germany, Erdogan urged them not to assimilate and called the assimilation of migrants in Europe "a crime against humanity". Separatism is exactly their goal. Islamists want Europe’s Muslims to remain part of the Ummah, the global Islamic community.

The goal of this Islamist offensive is also to insinuate doubt in French public opinion. Professor Paty is barely buried, do we really have to persist with these caricatures and freeedom of expression that only caused trouble? Who triggered the boycott of French products, the cartoons or Erdogan? But we must not forget that the Turkish President has shut the mouth of German comedians with the threat of legal action.

“The duty of fraternity requires everyone to renounce certain rights”, said Mohammed Moussaoui, head of the French Council of the Muslim Cult, who went on the offensive after Paty’s case and the commercial boycott. Translated: give up freedom of expression and we will give you “peace”. The response to this request for submission came in the Journal du Dimanche with an appeal from 49 intellectuals:

“The permanent questioning of freedom of expression and the repeated attacks on public schools are evident symptoms of the ultimate will of our enemies: to undermine the democratic foundations of the French Republic”. Marcel Gauchet (philosopher), Jean Glavany (former minister), Catherine Kintzler (philosopher), Richard Malka (lawyer), Henri Peña-Ruiz (philosopher) and many others signed the appeal. “We must change the laws, organize an ideological but also a legislative war against the Islamists”, philosopher Elisabeth Badinter told L’Express. “And that wouldn't have happened without terrible aftershocks from the opposing camp. New attacks, more numerous, more bloody. All this can no longer be solved with pacifism, because it has gone too far. It's a war, but I'm not sure if the French are ready”.

If the French are not ready, nobody will be in Europe. Not a single political head of state in Europe still dares to face this Islamist penetration and separatism. Denmark surrended in the battle over freedom of expression (the Jyllands Posten newspaper has embraced programmatic self-censorship on Islam). After Samuel Paty's beheading, will Macron's France offer its head to the Islamist guillotine?

France is at an existential crossroads. Islamist beheadings are now taking place in its streets and churches. Stopping radical Islam or facing a “civil war”, as the former Chief of Staff of the French army Pierre de Villiers declared. They cannot run away and hide.