Trump: We're gonna have a great night and a great 4 years

US President Donald Trump, facing a fierce battle for reelection today, delivered words of encouragement to his campaign staff at his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia Tuesday.

“We just got back. We had some incredible rallies and incredible times and I hear we’re doing very well in Florida, and we’re doing very well in Arizona, we’re doing incredibly well in Texas… I’m hearing we’re doing well all over,” Trump told his campaign staff.

Trump predicted that he would win today's election. "We’re gonna have a great night and… much more importantly we’re gonna have a great four years."

The president added that he feels "great" after holding a number of rallies in battleground states in the last days of the campaign.

“When you see rallies the likes of which in the history of this country, probably in the history of the world, nobody’s ever seen before,” Trump said. “There’s a tremendous love going on in this country and there’s really a tremendous unity… nobody’s ever seen that. Where you take an airport and the airport’s not big enough to hold the crowds. Nobody’s ever seen a thing like that.”

“Our opposition as you know would have a few people sitting in circles, and that’s ok, that’s not abnormal… But we would get crowds of 50,000 people, 45,000 people more. Nobody’s ever seen anything like that. So, it was an honor. They’re great people. These are people that they appreciate what we did and they also remember before I got there and before we all got there.”

“I really came here to thank you all and I’m gonna say and get immediately back to work,” Trump told his campaign staff.