Rabbi of Ukraine travels to Maggid of Chernobyl's tomb to pray for success of US President Trump 'because he helps the people of Israel.'

Rabbi Moshe Reuven Asman, Chabad emissary to Kiev and Chief Rabbi of Ukraine, delivered a prayer yesterday (Monday) for the success of U.S. President Donald Trump in today's election.

The prayer was offered by Rabbi Asman at the tomb of Rabbi Mordechai Tversky, the Maggid of Chernobyl, located on the outskirts of the village of Antivka near the capital Kiev.

Rabbi Asman blessed "President Donald John ben Fred that he will succeed big-time and stand strong against all opponents, all those who want to overthrow him, and G-d will raise him higher and still higher, grant him blessing and success above the way of nature and succeed big in tomorrow's elections.

"And he will stand strong, and none of the Leftists and anarchists, the media, all the bandits and extremists of all kinds, all those who want to disturb him will be able. Thanks to him helping the people of Israel, he recognized the Golan Heights and Jerusalem and made real peace," he added.