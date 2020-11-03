Alan Dershowitz: Israel is in good hands, no matter who wins

'Trump was one of the best presidents for Israel, but Joe Biden is also a friend of Israel,' says American jurist Alan Dershowitz.

Senior American jurist Alan Dershowitz lauded President Donald Trump’s record on Israel ahead of the 2020 US presidential election, but added that his challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, will also be supportive of the Jewish state.

Speaking with Galei Tzhal in an interview Tuesday morning, Dershowitz said Trump was one of the most supportive presidents towards Israel in history, while also calling Biden a “friend” of Israel.

“Trump has been one of the best presidents for Israel, but Joe Biden is also a friend of Israel. So either way, Israel will be in good hands, regardless.”

Dershowitz, a lifelong Democrat who aided Trump during the Senate’s impeachment proceedings, criticized the president over his warnings of possible violence after the election.

“A sitting president doesn’t need to talk like that. Anyway, I don’t think there will be rioting, unless the results come in very quickly. In any case, a president should always condemn violence.”