Thessaloniki Airport closed, flights from Israel cancelled

Thousands of Israelis to be stranded in Greek city after government orders lockdown due to increased coronavirus morbidity.

The Greek government announced that due to a significant increase in coronavirus morbidity in the country it was decided to lockdown certain areas, including the city of Thessaloniki.

The lockdown, which will take effect tomorrow morning, also includes the Thessaloniki airport, and as a result, the Israeli airlines El Al and Israir announced that they had canceled all flights to the city.

Several thousand Israeli citizens are currently believed to be in Thessaloniki and will be affected by the lockdown.

Channel 12 News reported that Israir cancelled five flights which had been scheduled for tomorrow.

Greece is currently the only country which Israelis can both fly to and return from without having to enter quarantine.